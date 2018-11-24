Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,805 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 36,176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the second quarter worth $163,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Noble Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Noble Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,976 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. Noble Energy’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NBL shares. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, September 28th. TD Securities set a $43.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

