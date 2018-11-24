Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 140,000 Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Cushman & Wakefield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,861,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,586,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,737,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Friday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:CWK opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

