Rhumbline Advisers Sells 371 Shares of Markel Co. (MKL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Markel were worth $19,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 636.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,096.50 per share, for a total transaction of $274,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.90, for a total transaction of $239,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,440 shares in the company, valued at $124,014,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 949 shares of company stock worth $1,122,645 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,087.42 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,020.00 and a 1 year high of $1,228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45. Markel had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,361.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,265.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/rhumbline-advisers-sells-371-shares-of-markel-co-mkl.html.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.