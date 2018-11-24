Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,096 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Everest Re Group worth $20,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,855,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,725,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,830,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,945,000 after buying an additional 363,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 326.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,345,000 after buying an additional 634,401 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 6,612.4% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 812,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,563,000 after buying an additional 800,100 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 433,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,134,000 after buying an additional 89,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RE. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.11.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $214.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $203.90 and a 12 month high of $264.88.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($16.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

