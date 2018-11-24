Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Teledyne Technologies worth $18,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,740,000 after acquiring an additional 259,094 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 462,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 360,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $222.00 target price on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of TDY opened at $216.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $172.80 and a 52 week high of $250.87.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/rhumbline-advisers-decreases-stake-in-teledyne-technologies-incorporated-tdy.html.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.