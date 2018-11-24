Reviewing Rainmaker Systems (VCTL) & R1 RCM (RCM)

Rainmaker Systems (OTCMKTS:VCTL) and R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rainmaker Systems and R1 RCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rainmaker Systems N/A N/A N/A R1 RCM -10.70% -132.32% -5.54%

Rainmaker Systems has a beta of -1.59, meaning that its stock price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, R1 RCM has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rainmaker Systems and R1 RCM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rainmaker Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A R1 RCM 0 1 3 0 2.75

R1 RCM has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.92%. Given R1 RCM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe R1 RCM is more favorable than Rainmaker Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rainmaker Systems and R1 RCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rainmaker Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A R1 RCM $449.80 million 2.17 -$58.80 million ($0.44) -20.09

Rainmaker Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than R1 RCM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Rainmaker Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of R1 RCM shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Rainmaker Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of R1 RCM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

R1 RCM beats Rainmaker Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rainmaker Systems Company Profile

Rainmaker Systems, Inc. provides B2B small and medium-sized business sales and service solutions. It develops Rainmaker Revenue Delivery Platform, an integrated solution that combines specialized sales and marketing services coupled with its proprietary, renewals software, and business analytics. The company's services include marketing strategy development, personalized renewals or subscription e-commerce and microsite creation and hosting, inbound and outbound e-mail, direct mail, chat, and global call center services. It also offers ViewCentral SaaS platform that provides an end-to-end solution for the management and delivery of training and certification programs for corporations. The company markets its products and services through a direct sales force to enterprises in hardware, software, software as a service, and telecommunications industries. Rainmaker Systems, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. The company also provides modular services comprising physician advisory services, which assists hospitals in complying with payer requirements regarding whether to classify a hospital visit as an in-patient or an out-patient observation case for billing purposes; and revenue capture services, including charge capture, charge description master maintenance, and pricing services. It serves single or multi-hospital healthcare systems, and their respective affiliated ambulatory clinics and physician practice groups. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc. and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

