Reviewing Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) & Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$55.72 million ($3.18) -1.06 Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$7.04 million ($0.47) -14.85

Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics N/A -91.51% -68.87% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -36.74% -34.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 265.97%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 167.43%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It is also developing antibody-drug conjugates for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections that directly kill pathogens and also direct a patient's immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal, or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

