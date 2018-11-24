Reviewing 2U (TWOU) & Xunlei (XNET)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get 2U alerts:

This table compares 2U and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -11.13% -7.51% -6.19% Xunlei -1.10% -1.38% -1.05%

2U has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 2U and Xunlei, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 2 10 0 2.83 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

2U currently has a consensus target price of $82.08, indicating a potential upside of 60.35%. Given 2U’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 2U is more favorable than Xunlei.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of 2U shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 2U and Xunlei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $286.75 million 10.25 -$29.42 million ($0.54) -94.80 Xunlei $200.58 million 1.69 -$37.82 million N/A N/A

2U has higher revenue and earnings than Xunlei.

Summary

Xunlei beats 2U on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting. The company provides back-end technology and services comprising graduate program launch and operations applications, university systems integration applications, content management system, admission application processing portal, customer relationship management, content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games online game Website and purchase licenses; live video and online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2017, its platform had approximately 145 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.