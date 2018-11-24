Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on RPAI. Deutsche Bank upgraded Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.19. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 35.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $49,960.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,176.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,560,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,868,000 after buying an additional 277,738 shares during the period. AEW Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 7,323,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,263,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,354,000 after buying an additional 444,800 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,222,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 355,986 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,966,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after buying an additional 841,200 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.