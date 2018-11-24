Replimune Group (REPL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

REPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Replimune Group stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

