Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.25% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $113,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,769.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $146.10 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $127.84 and a fifty-two week high of $165.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.74. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

