Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 2,821 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems makes up approximately 1.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,804,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,756,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 35.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,640,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,900,000 after acquiring an additional 433,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,351,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,321,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,811,000 after acquiring an additional 265,361 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $105.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $810,024.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,962.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $42,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

