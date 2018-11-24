Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $11.82 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 4.3% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,027,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,513,000 after acquiring an additional 237,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,657,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,903,000 after acquiring an additional 157,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,435,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,314,000 after acquiring an additional 224,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,658,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,452,000 after acquiring an additional 351,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,653,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,646,000 after acquiring an additional 192,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $49.99 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $54.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

