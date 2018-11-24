Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 22,074 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 548.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,096 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,074 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 365,671 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,299,674.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $28,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 742,172 shares of company stock valued at $31,053,289 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $42.95 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 123.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

