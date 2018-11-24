Reading International (RDI) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

RDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reading International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reading International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Reading International in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reading International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $15.28 on Friday. Reading International has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Reading International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Reading International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret Cotter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $54,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Reading International by 123.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reading International by 60.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Reading International during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Reading International by 37.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

