RDI Reit PLC (RDI) Plans GBX 1.35 Dividend

RDI Reit PLC (LON:RDI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RDI opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Friday. RDI Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 33.25 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 40.95 ($0.54).

RDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RDI Reit in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of RDI Reit in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

About RDI Reit

RDI is a FTSE 250 UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to being the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

