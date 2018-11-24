Raymond James Increases Maverix Metals (MMX) Price Target to C$2.60

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.60 in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MMX. Pi Financial set a C$2.60 price objective on Maverix Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

MMX stock traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.33 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

In other Maverix Metals news, Director Steven Busby sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total transaction of C$54,270.00.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 27 streams and royalties on development projects or producing mines in the Americas and Australia, as well as in Mexico.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.