Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,835 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Range Resources worth $30,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3,344.3% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 49,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 47.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 336,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 94.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 26,957.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 135,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 134,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Range Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $15.60 on Friday. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $811.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/range-resources-corp-rrc-shares-bought-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.