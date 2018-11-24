Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 27,559 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $155.98 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.64.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $268,589.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,473.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,280 shares of company stock worth $2,251,211 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

