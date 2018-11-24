QunQun (QUN) Trading Down 24% This Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One QunQun token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx, Huobi and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $107,020.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00023052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00124857 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00194839 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.53 or 0.08708105 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009146 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,395,793 tokens. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ZB.COM, Huobi, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

