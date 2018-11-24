QuinStreet (QNST) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of QuinStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $712.73 million, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $67,135.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 605,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $9,587,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,143,615 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,632. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

