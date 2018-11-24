Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 76.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 602,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $106,355,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,476,450 shares of company stock worth $252,271,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $185.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.54.

Facebook stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.85 and a twelve month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

