Qualys (QLYS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Qualys to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Qualys from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. First Analysis set a $112.00 target price on Qualys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 1.42. Qualys has a 12 month low of $55.05 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $810,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,295.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $352,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,144,384.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,494,425. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,625,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,891,000 after purchasing an additional 468,437 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Qualys by 300.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 140,433 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Qualys by 66.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116,753 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 52.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 106,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102,212 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

