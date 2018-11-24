Q.E.P. (QEPC) versus Snap-on (SNA) Critical Review

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) and Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Q.E.P. has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap-on has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Snap-on pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Q.E.P. does not pay a dividend. Snap-on pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Snap-on has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Q.E.P. and Snap-on’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q.E.P. 1.56% 0.97% 0.53% Snap-on 16.86% 21.35% 12.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Q.E.P. and Snap-on’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q.E.P. $322.39 million 0.30 $7.94 million N/A N/A Snap-on $3.69 billion 2.45 $557.70 million $10.12 15.91

Snap-on has higher revenue and earnings than Q.E.P..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Q.E.P. and Snap-on, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q.E.P. 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap-on 0 1 3 0 2.75

Snap-on has a consensus price target of $192.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.41%. Given Snap-on’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Snap-on is more favorable than Q.E.P..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Snap-on shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Snap-on beats Q.E.P. on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Q.E.P. Company Profile

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades. Its product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers; scrapers; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety tools; installation kits; underlayment products; cement boards and masonry tools; and Brutus products. The company markets its products under the QEP, ROBERTS, HarrisWood, Fausfloor, Capitol, Nupla, HISCO, Ludell, Porta-Nails, Elastiment, Vitrex, Homelux, Tilerite, PRCI, Plasplugs, Tomecanic, and Benetiere brands. Q.E.P. Co., Inc. sells its products to home improvement retail centers, specialty distribution outlets, municipalities, and industrial solution providers. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments. It offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. The company also provides handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics. In addition, it offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment, such as wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane systems, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists. Further, the company provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. It serves aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. Snap-on Incorporated was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

