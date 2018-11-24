Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in State Street Corp (STT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 971,662 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in State Street by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,202,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,396 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in State Street by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,934,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,340,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,903,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,497 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 456.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,012,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,626,000 after acquiring an additional 388,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Louis D. Maiuri purchased 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,226.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.62 per share, with a total value of $34,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,969.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.47.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

