PVH Corp (PVH) Holdings Boosted by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,058 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $58,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of PVH by 225.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 118.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 507,641 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PVH by 4.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of PVH by 28.7% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $106.63 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. PVH had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $178.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on PVH from $188.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.45.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

