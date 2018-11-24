Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 338,921 Shares of J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 784.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 338,921 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.78% of J2 Global worth $31,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 21.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 243,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 43,138 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 92.9% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 11.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 37.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 188,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCOM. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $292.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $246,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,830 shares in the company, valued at $59,273,850.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve P. Dunn sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $88,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,052 shares of company stock valued at $768,303 in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

