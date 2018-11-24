Prudential Financial Inc. Has $30.86 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. (KBR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,460,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 233,437 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $30,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in KBR by 514.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at $222,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

NYSE:KBR opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. KBR had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. MKM Partners set a $25.00 price target on KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KBR from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/prudential-financial-inc-has-30-86-million-stake-in-kbr-inc-kbr.html.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.