Prudential Financial Inc. Has $29.30 Million Position in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $29,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5,816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $699,126.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,729.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $34,833.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,802.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.73.

FTV stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.69%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

