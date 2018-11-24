Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,135,000 after buying an additional 80,060 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $114,580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,057,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $161.07.

