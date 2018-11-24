Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 943,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,822 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 77,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 33.38%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, EVP Timothy Connors sold 74,707 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,910,584.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,082.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/prestige-consumer-healthcare-inc-pbh-shares-bought-by-eagle-asset-management-inc.html.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.