Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 15,000 Veoneer Inc (VNE)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter valued at about $130,329,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter valued at about $127,194,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter valued at about $53,228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter valued at about $27,276,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at about $11,897,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNE opened at $31.76 on Friday. Veoneer Inc has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jan Carlson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veoneer to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

