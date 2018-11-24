Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,794 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ferrellgas Partners were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FGP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 192.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners in the second quarter worth about $516,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 29.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FGP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ferrellgas Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of FGP opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $347.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

