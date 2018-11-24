PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $43.50 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171,860 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.94% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $43,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 89.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,204,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after buying an additional 569,949 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 217,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 51,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-has-43-50-million-stake-in-spdr-sp-regional-banking-etf-kre.html.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.