PLDT (PHI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have $25.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PLDT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie cut shares of PLDT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of PLDT from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of PLDT from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PLDT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE PHI opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.68. PLDT has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.66.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $764.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 5.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,717,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,850,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLDT during the third quarter worth $260,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PLDT by 13.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in PLDT during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PLDT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services.

