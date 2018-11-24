Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (PZA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

TSE PZA traded up C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 46,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$16.49.

Separately, TD Securities raised Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

