PitisCoin (PTS) Hits Market Cap of $343,720.00

PitisCoin (CURRENCY:PTS) traded down 27.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, PitisCoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One PitisCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange. PitisCoin has a market capitalization of $343,720.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of PitisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00018156 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000078 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00057724 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PitisCoin Profile

PitisCoin (PTS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2013. PitisCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,578,635 tokens. The official website for PitisCoin is pitiscoin.asia . PitisCoin’s official Twitter account is @pitiscoin

PitisCoin Token Trading

PitisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PitisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PitisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PitisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

