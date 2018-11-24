Piper Jaffray Companies Raises QEP Resources (QEP) Price Target to $13.00

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) had its target price raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QEP. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of QEP Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of QEP Resources from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of QEP Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.35.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in QEP Resources by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in QEP Resources by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

