Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $15.74 Million Stake in Finisar Co. (FNSR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,003 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Finisar were worth $15,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNSR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Finisar by 4,319.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 890,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after buying an additional 870,237 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Finisar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 952,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Finisar by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,770,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Finisar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Finisar by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter.

FNSR stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.42. Finisar Co. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.77 million. Finisar had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Finisar Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finisar news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $506,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,156,575.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,508. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Finisar in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Finisar to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Finisar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.99.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

