Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $12.74 Million Position in MacroGenics Inc (MGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,644 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.41% of MacroGenics worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MacroGenics by 969.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 175,500 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG lifted its position in MacroGenics by 12.4% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,990,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,114,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,150,000 after buying an additional 103,189 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth $951,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in MacroGenics by 291.0% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 75,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 target price on MacroGenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

MGNX stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. MacroGenics Inc has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics Inc will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

