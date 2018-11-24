Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 47,363 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47,363 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

In other Walmart news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $394,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $150,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,180,531 shares of company stock valued at $973,815,091 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

