Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $4,159,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 55,499.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 555,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after buying an additional 554,994 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 301,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 5.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period.

Alkermes stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Alkermes Plc has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $71.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.54.

In other Alkermes news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $37,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $124,510 over the last quarter. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

