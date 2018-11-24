Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,886 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 287.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 141.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $98.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of RingCentral to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.47.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $1,355,025.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,218 shares in the company, valued at $14,318,222.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total transaction of $4,860,417.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,671 shares in the company, valued at $30,263,378.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,333 shares of company stock worth $20,209,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

