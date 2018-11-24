Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PFLT. Maxim Group increased their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $507.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 291,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

