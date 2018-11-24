Pandemia Trading 48.2% Lower This Week (PNDM)

Pandemia (CURRENCY:PNDM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Pandemia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pandemia has a total market cap of $0.00 and $41.00 worth of Pandemia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pandemia has traded 48.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00124311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00194699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.94 or 0.08532767 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009167 BTC.

About Pandemia

Pandemia’s total supply is 4,641,059 coins. Pandemia’s official Twitter account is @the_pandemia . Pandemia’s official website is pandemia.io

Buying and Selling Pandemia

Pandemia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandemia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandemia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandemia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

