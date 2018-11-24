Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIF. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $102.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

TIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Francesco Trapani bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.13 per share, for a total transaction of $620,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Shutzer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $31,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050 and sold 22,148 shares worth $2,839,461. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

