Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,633,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,051,000 after purchasing an additional 149,599 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,258,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,094,000 after purchasing an additional 669,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,026,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,953,000 after purchasing an additional 322,479 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,158,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,169 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In other Waste Management news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.39 and a 12 month high of $93.29. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

