OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Director Jay N. Levine Purchases 10,000 Shares

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,107,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,916,734.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. 279,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,091. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,508,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,411 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in OneMain by 6.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 20.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 431,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 72,148 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 6.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 202,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 90.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

