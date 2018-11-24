Olin Co. (OLN) SVP Buys $99,200.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) SVP John Maurice Sampson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,522,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Olin by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,253,000 after buying an additional 890,205 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Olin by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 56,310 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Olin by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,529,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,035,000 after buying an additional 558,878 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Olin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,943,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,281,000 after buying an additional 53,332 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Olin from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Olin from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/olin-co-oln-svp-buys-99200-00-in-stock.html.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.