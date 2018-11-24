Oddo Bhf Reiterates €103.00 Price Target for Airbus (AIR)

Oddo Bhf set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €120.28 ($139.86).

Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

